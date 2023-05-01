Walmart is offering the Ozark Trail ConnecTent 6-Person Canopy Tent for $59 shipped. Down from $79, you’ll find that this deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time at Walmart, marking the lowest price yet. Designed to convert your existing Ozark Trail 10×10 canopy into a tent for sleeping, this kit is a must-have for summer nights under the stars. You’ll find the drop-down walls and floor to be suitable for up to six people to sleep thanks to fitting two queen air mattresses. With 100-square feet of living space, this tent is great for not only keeping your air mattresses in, but also enjoying a meal in and even playing some games. Since it’s built around your standard canopy, there’s a 98-inch center height so even the tallest family members will be able to stand up straight inside the tent. Plus, the floor is sewn in to keep bugs out, there are four windows, and even a power cord passthrough so you can run lights, a fan, or anything else inside. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this solar-powered rechargeable LED camping lantern that’s available for $15.50 at Amazon. This collapsible lantern is easy to bring with you on any camping trip, and since it has a built-in solar panel, you’ll never have to worry about it running out of charge.

On your next camping trip, bring along the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone to capture the moment. It features the ability to record 4K60 video alongside 4K30 HDR, takes 48MP RAW photos, and even records truly vertical. As DJI’s most premium sub-249g camera drone, the Mini 3 Pro is sure to capture stunning sunsets, mountain views, and sunrises (if you’re the sort who wakes up early enough for those type of things). Right now, the Mini 3 Pro is on sale for $570 in refurbished condition, delivering the lowest price that we’ve tracked yet.

Ozark Trail 6-person Canopy Tent Kit features:

The 98 in. center height means even tall members of your crew can stand up in your tent. Four windows and a mesh roof provide plenty of ventilation. The Ozark Trail 6-person Connect Ent comes with a sewn-in floor to help keep bugs out.

