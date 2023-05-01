Battlestation/PS5-ready WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD lows: Heatsink $95 or w/o for $85

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive to $94.99 shipped. That’s $5 below our previous mention and well below the typically $150 price tag it usually goes for. Details are as follows and you’ll also find the same model without the built-in heatsink selling for $84.99 shipped now.

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $99.99 $94.99 shipped. This model launched at $180 in summer 2022 at $180 before settling down into the $150 range the following fall and winter. Today’s deal is now $10 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. The SN850X is among the latest releases in the lineup and is one of the fastest. It can run inside of your PC or PS5 setup at up to 7,300MB/s with a standard M.2 2280 form-factor and a Gen4 PCIe interface. Not to be confused with the more affordable variants, this one features an integrated heatsink for Adaptive Thermal Management, predictive loading tech, and overhead balancing to help maintain performance during demanding tasks. Our hands-on review will give you an even better idea of what to expect and you’ll want to head below for more details.

While you’re not going to achieve the same speeds, nor will you score the integrated heatsink action, the WD_BLACK SN770 is a notable way to save some money and still score a brand name solution from one of the better companies in the space. It comes in at up to 5,150MB/s, but still provides Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280 setup with the 1TB model selling for $60 on Amazon.

Another option that happens to still be on sale is CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD at new lows from $83. We enjoyed our time with this lineup for review and we are now tracking the best Amazon prices yet on both the 1TB and 2TB variants. These models include integrated heat dissipation tech, making them ideal for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5 upgrade. All of the details you need on those are right here and in our feature piece that hit shortly after launch.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

