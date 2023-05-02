Lululemon’s new May markdowns are live! Save up to 50% off top sellers + free shipping

Lululemon is offering up to 50% off its new May markdowns including best-selling leggings, t-shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Down For It All Vest for men that’s marked down to $94 and originally sold for $148. Spring weather can be unpredictable and this vest will make it easy to layer during cooler temperatures. It’s lightweight, breathable, infused with stretch, and waterproof. It also has zippered hand pockets to store essentials and it’s available in two versatile color options. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

