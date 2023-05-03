Alo Yoga is offering a rare flash sale with 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Leggings, skirts, more

Today only, Alo Yoga is currently having an Anniversary Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the women’s Grand Slam Tennis Skirt that’s marked down to $54 and originally sold for $78. This skirt is great for everyday activities and it’s available in ten color options. It has built-in shorts for added coverage and helps to promote comfort as well. The material also features four-way stretch for a move-with-you-feel. With over 300 reviews from from Alo customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

