Amazon Pet Day 2023 live with deals on tech, cameras, toys, treats, more from $6 [Updated]

Amazon Pet Day 2023 is now in full swing to celebrate our furry friends and save some cash at the same time. The 2-day event kicks off today and runs through May 3, 2023 with what appears to be a revolving door of deals that have taken over its daily Gold Box offers. Filled with discounts at up to 60% off, you’ll find everything from the expected pet food and treats, dog health products, pet hair vacuums and carpet cleaners to higher-tech gadgets like robot toys, automatic feeders, and pet cams. The deals are plentiful to say the least with over nine individual sale events all live right now thought the end of the day before Amazon will presumably flip them out for another batch tomorrow. Head below for a closer look at the Amazon Pet Day deals.

You’ll find all of the Amazon Pet Day 2023 days taking over the Gold Box section of Amazon’s usually daily deals. With offers starting from $6, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. On top of everything you’ll find right here, you’ll also see some highlight offers we have pulled out to browse through below.

The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots. Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

