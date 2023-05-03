TP-Link’s Archer GX90 Tri-Band Gaming Router includes 2.5GbE at second-best price of $225

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Archer GX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $224.99 shipped. Normally going for $250, this solid $25 discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked to date while coming within $25 of the all-time low price seen only once before. This Tri-Band router can deliver a total Wi-Fi speed of up to 6,600Mb/s across dual 5GHz radios and single 2.4GHz radio with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to four Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

In addition to the 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port, this router comes with four Gigabit Ethernet ports but if you want more, you could grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup. I have this same switch and it works as advertised with no issues.

Do you want to save some cash but still upgrade your router? We’re also tracking the latest TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router marked down to $180, the all-time low price. Compared to the older Archer AX72, the Pro model brings a new 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port. This makes the Archer AX72 Pro a great option for those with higher-than-gigabit internet plans or for those who deal with lots of data locally. You can expect wireless speeds up to 5,378Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz radios with the six antennas using beamforming technology to provide even coverage. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa and Assistant to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features.

TP-Link Archer GX90 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Game Band: Tri-Band structure provides a 4.8 Gbps Game Band exclusive for your gaming rigs and bings pure immersion. 4804 Mbps (5GHz, HE160) + 1201 Mbps (5GHz) + 574 Mbps (2.4GHz)

Expansive Coverage: 8 detachable high-performance antennas, Beamforming, high-power FEM, 4T4R combine to deliver WiFi coverage up to a 4-bedroom house

Ultra Connectivity: 1 × 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 1 × 1 Gbps WAN/LAN port + 3 × Gigabit LAN ports and 2 x USB ports ensure max flexibility and boosted throughput

More Devices with Less Lag: OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!