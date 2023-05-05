ASUS’ ZenBook Pro 16X OLED RTX 3060 Laptop falls 29% to an all-time low of $1,500

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,115, this 29% discount or solid $615 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model. For comparison, this same laptop is being offered over at Best Buy for $2,432. The 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H 2.3GHz processor and RTX 3060 graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 1TB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 16:10 4K OLED NanoEdge display equipped here features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. When you open up this laptop the keyboard will be raised slightly to provide a more ergonomic typing experience. Rounding out this machine is Windows Hello support, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen2 port, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI output, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern machines but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Looking for something to stay in your home office? We’re also tracking the Skytech Chronos Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,800, the new all-time low price. Here you’ll receive a gaming desktop equipped with a previous-generation Ryzen 7 5800X processor and the all-new RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. These working together will allow for high frame rate 1440p gaming even at high graphical settings. The 16GB of DDR4 RAM is plenty for gaming and even running professional creative applications with the 1TB of NVMe SSD storage being enough for a game library. The best part of Skytech gaming desktops is that they are made from off-the-shelf parts so you won’t have to worry about proprietary motherboards or power supplies.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 16X OLED i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz (24M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 6P+8E cores) and Intel Iris Xe graphics

Fast storage and memory featuring 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 Performance SSD with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, Windows 11 Home

Display: 16-inch 4K OLED NanoEdge touchscreen, with an expansive 16:10 aspect ratio, the main touchscreen is Dolby Vision certified and PANTONE Validated to ensure accurate color rendering

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!