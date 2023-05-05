Place your iPad Pro on this aluminum adjustable tablet stand that rotates at $16

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonMomax
Reg. $29 $16
icon

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Rotating Adjustable iPad Desk Stand for $15.95 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code YC9IHKF7 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $29, this 45% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to keep your iPad in view on your desk, this is a solid option. It has a 360-degree rotatable base so you can turn the tablet any which way. Plus, the adjustable stand can go from 80- to 180-degrees so you can really dial in the perfect angle to keep your iPad propped up with. However, the support doesn’t end with Apple’s tablets, as it’ll also hold Microsoft Surface, Kindle, and other devices with ease. Keep reading for more.

If you need quantity over features, we’ve found a 4-pack of plastic smartphone/tablet stands for $8 at Amazon. They’re right around $2 each, which is pretty budget-focused. Just keep in mind that these aren’t quite as configurable and they don’t offer built-in swiveling or tablet support. But, with four, the whole family can prop up their device with ease. Plus, it folds flat making it super simple to toss in a backpack or purse.

For powering your Apple kit at your desk, consider Belkin’s original 15W 13-in-1 MagSafe charging stand that’s on sale for $118 right now. Typically $150, this is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2023 so far. Perfect for upholding your iPhone 12 or newer and delivering 15W of charging at the same time, there’s also a spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch too to power everything at one time.

Momax Rotating Adjustable iPad Stand features:

This ipad swivel stand has a 360°rotatable base that makes it easy to share the screen at different horizontal angles with just one finger. No more moving your device and stand frequently to show your clients or partners. 80° + 180° flexible adjustment, allows you to adjust the stand to any viewing angles as you like. When fully folded, the portable tablet stand can be taken anywhere. Perfect for use in offices, kitchens, counters and showcases, etc. Compared to the universal phone size panel, our ipad swivel stand has a upgraded big panel that can hold a large size tablet firmly at a horizontal angle. Comes with 9 pieces of non-slip silicone to eliminate the problem of moving/dumping when using the tablet.

