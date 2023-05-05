Make your desktop 4K 144Hz-ready with AMD’s latest RX 7900 XTX at a new all-time low of $950

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX 24GB Graphics Card for $949.99 shipped with the code SSCS528 at checkout. Originally $1,150, this graphics card has gone for right at $1,000 for the past month or so. Today’s deal not only marks a new all-time low, however, but also the first time that we’ve seen it below $1,000 ever. As the latest graphics card in the AMD stable, the 7900 XTX is a solid choice for your high-end battlestation. Designed for 4K high frame rate gaming, this graphics card sports dual HDMI 2.1 and also two DisplayPort 2.1 outputs, letting you connect up to four monitors at once. With support for 4K144 and 8K60 (with the ability to go higher over DisplayPort once the monitors start coming out), there’s not much the 7900 XTX can’t do. In our hands-on review, we found it to offer incredible performance for the price, and now at a few hundred less, it’s even better. Keep reading for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $85 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Not a fan of building your own PC? Well, Skytech’s RTX 4070 Ti Chronos gaming desktop delivers a fully-built system with a manufacturers warranty to your door for $1,800. This saves $200 from its normal price and also marks the first price drop that we’ve seen. Sure, it’s not the RX 7900 XTX, but the RTX 4070 Ti is a gaming powerhouse at 1440p and can still dip its toes in the 4K pool.

Sapphire Pulse RX 7900 XTX GPU features:

The Angular Velocity Fan Blade provides a double layer of downward air pressure which alongside the air pressure on the outer ring of the Axial fan, results in up to 44% more downward air pressure and up to 19% more airflow for a quieter and cooler operation when compared to the previous generations. The Ultra High Performance Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitor has a small PCB foot print but high volumetric capacitance that makes 20-phase power possible on the RX 7900 series graphics card. The capacitor offers stable capacitance at a high frequency and temperature with very low signal noise, ensuring the stability and reliability of the product.

