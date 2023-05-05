This beginner-friendly drone has a built-in 720p camera for $29 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

DeeRC (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its D70 Mini 720p Camera Drone for $29.24 shipped for Prime members once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically you’d spend $50 on this drone and today’s deal delivers more than $20 off for the first time ever, marking a new all-time low along the way. Designed for first-time fliers, this drone is easy to use and comes with everything you need to get started in the box. There are two modular batteries which deliver up to 22 minutes of flight time combined and the drone itself is quite compact to fit in your pocket or bag easily. There’s an integrated 720p camera which records to a microSD card and transmits to your connected phone over Wi-Fi. Keep reading for more.

Make takeoff and landing easier when you spend just $12 of your savings to pick up this waterproof pad. Simply unfold it and set it down before you take off so that way ground debris won’t be kicked up or get in the way of your propellers. Plus, when you come to land, there also won’t be grass or rocks in the way as you touch down which makes that safer as well.

Are you looking for something more premium? Well, DJI’s Mini 3 Pro drone shoots vertical video and even records 4K60 or 4K30 HDR. Right now it’s on sale from $570 in refurbished condition at Best Buy and originally went for $760 new. With a slew of premium features, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is the drone to get if you’re looking to capture high-quality aerial photos or videos.

DeeRC D70 MIni Camera Drone features:

The D70 drone with camera is the perfect choice for beginners, equipped with all the necessary functions to help you take your first steps into the world of camera drones. You can enjoy playing interactive games with your family and create precious memories with this easy-to-use fpv drone.

Designed with beginners in mind, the D70 mini drone with camera is user-friendly and easy to fly. With just a push of a button, you can take off or land the drone. Other easy-to-use functions include Headless Mode, Altitude Hold, Gesture Selfie, and Speed Switch.

With 2 modular batteries, the D70 mini drone for kids has a total flight time of up to 22 minutes, and a control range of up to 130 ft. This gives you plenty of time and space to enjoy an extensive flight experience.

