Game anywhere with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080 Ti laptop at $2,599 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,599 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $3,100 over the past month or so, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this laptop might not boast the latest internals, it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. The 12th Generation i7 processor has 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores with up to a 5GHz clock speed. Pair that with the RTX 3080 Ti GPU that packs 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory and you’ll be able to fully utilize the 1440p 240Hz display when playing your favorite games. There’s a GPU MUX switch so you can switch between integrated and dedicated graphics depending on how much power you need. Alongside that, you’ll find 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD pre-installed, though there’s a secondary M.2 slot for extra storage should you need it. Keep reading for more.

Pair your new laptop with the Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse and Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $165 at Amazon. The bundle delivers a premium gaming mouse and keyboard to your new setup, which would make it easy to convert the laptop into a desktop given how much power it has.

However, if you’re after the latest graphics cards, then consider picking up Skytech’s Chronos gaming desktop that packs the RTX 4070 Ti GPU on sale for $1,800 right now. This is a $200 discount and marks the first sale that we’ve tracked here. While it still leverages a previous-generation Ryzen 7 5800X processor, there’s still plenty of power to play games at 1440p with ease.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 Gaming Laptop features:

Compete at the highest level of Windows 11 Pro gaming with the ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop. Take on any challenge with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. ROG Intelligent Cooling lets the GPU crank all the way up to 150W of power and next gen DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD lets you spend less time waiting and more time playing or creating. Don’t worry about slow external transfer speeds or connecting to multiple displays with the Thunderbolt 4 port. With a competitive edge this sharp, you can dominate any arena.

