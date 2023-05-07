TP-Link’s 3-node Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System falls 26% to a new all-time low of $170

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $169.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $230, this 26% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked, beating our previous low mention by $10. The three units that come with this whole-home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless Wi-Fi 6 internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine in total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Head below for more.

While each Deco unit has three Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

If you live in an apartment or smaller home, you could instead go with the latest TP-Link Archer AX72 Pro Multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router for $180, the all-time low price. Compared to the older Archer AX72, the Pro model brings a new 2.5GbE WAN/LAN combo port. This makes the Archer AX72 Pro a great option for those with higher-than-gigabit internet plans or for those who deal with lots of data locally. You can expect wireless speeds up to 5,378Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz radios with the six antennas using beamforming technology to provide even coverage. Additionally, you can integrate this router with Alexa and Assistant to control the guest Wi-Fi network with just voice commands. The Tether app will help you set up your new Archer router with guided instructions and give you access to management features.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard. Want more coverage? Simply add another Deco. All TP-Link Deco can work together.

Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors

Easy Setup and Management – The Deco app helps you set up your network in minutes with clear visual guidance and keeps you in control even when you are not home; Works with Alexa as well Turn on or off Guest Wi-Fi by simple voice commands

