Easily upgrade your Roku TV with the TCL Alto R1 wireless sound bar on sale for $80 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto R1 Wireless Roku Soundbar for $79.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal $100 going rate, today’s deal delivers the first major price drop in nearly a year. You’ll find that the last time it went on sale at Amazon was back last summer around August, and today’s deal is just $1 above the all-time low set back in June. Designed to pair natively with your Roku TV, this sound bar is perfect for upgrading your home theater without breaking the bank. It connects wirelessly which allows for a seamless setup and you’ll go from “unboxing to listening in minutes.” Not only will this work for watching movies and TV shows, but also makes it easy to listen to music too. Plus, only one remote is needed to control your TV and new sound bar thanks to how seamlessly Roku integrates. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this TV sound bar mount for just $12 at Amazon. It connects to the VESA mounts on your TV and then gives a place for your new sound bar to connect to without having to worry about drilling into the wall.

If you’re not a Roku fan, then consider picking up Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max that’s on sale for $35 right now. It typically goes for $50, and this discount marks the all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll get Wi-Fi 6 connectivity here alongside a voice remote, Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, and integration with the Alexa smart home system.

TCL Alto R1 Roku TV Wireless Sound Bar features:

SIMPLE WIRELESS SETUP WITH YOUR ROKU TV: The simple wireless setup means no running cables or drilling holes in your wall. Just plug it into power and pair it for clearer, louder TV sound.

UNBOXING TO LISTENING IN MINUTES: Inside the box you’ll find a quick start guide, power cable, and sound bar.

ONE REMOTE IS ALL YOU NEED: There’s no need to juggle an additional remote every time you want to adjust the volume or sound settings. Just use your existing Roku TV remote!

