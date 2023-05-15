Escape power outages and harness sun with Bluetti power station Gold Box starting at $209

Seth Weintraub
AmazonGreen DealsBLUETTI
Reg. $349 $209+
Bluetti Solar backup

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers Bluetti backup power supplies with a plethora of plug options and solar bundles starting at $209. Shipping is free across the board Bluetti is a 9to5Partner and today’s sale makes it even easier to get these convenient and reliable 4+/5 star rated backup power supplies.

The $209 EB3A is a portable 268kWh option with 2 AC outlets, USB-A (2) USB-C and a light and up to 600W output meaning you can backup your computer/Internet and even a small fridge for hours. Add 120W solar panels for $478. Alternatively, find some inexpensive 100W panels for $70 AC.

Go bigger with the $1,599 AC200MAX which stores over 2kWh in long lasting LiFePo battery which will and run an RV with of electronics at up to 2.2kW (4.8kW peak) with a 30A RV output. Save $200 without RV output. Discover all the Bluetti deals here.

Bluetti EB3A features:

  • [Tiny but Mighty] – With a 600W AC inverter, 268Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, and 9 outlets, this power station will keep your essential devices powered on the go or during a home power outage.
  • [Ultra-fast Charging] – No bulky power brick, a single cable is good to charge it at most 350W; you also can use the PV+AC together for 80% SOC in just 30 min.
  • [Harness the Power of Sun] – The built-in MPPT controller supports up to 200W of solar input, enabling you to make an ideal solar generator with BLUETTI PV120/PV200 solar panel.
  • [Reliable UPS] – EB3A instantly provides backup power when the grid fails, protecting your desktop PC, file servers, and other sensitive devices from data loss or damage.
  • [What You Get] – BLUETTI EB3A portable power station, AC charging cable, solar charging cable, user manual, 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

