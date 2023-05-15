Grow your own veggies the easy way: AeroGarden steel Elite Slim at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $206 directly from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $140, today’s deal is clearly well under that for the lowest we can find. Over on Amazon where it typically sells for $140 or so, you’ll find it marked down to $100. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and comes in at least $30 under the next best option. This listing includes the Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit for freshly grown lettuces all year round alongside everything you need to grow your own plants, veggies, and herbs. With support for six plants at a time up to 12 inches in height, there’s also no soil needed here either – just let the system do the work for you and follow the water reminders as they come in. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a more affordable indoor garden solution, the AeroGarden Sprout model is about as low as it gets. You’ll find this one marked down to $70 on the official site from the regular $100 and the current $81 price at Amazon. And, you can score it for $25 with the purchase of any other garden on the site. The main difference here is the size, lack of a stainless steel finish, and its ability to only carry three plants at a time.

As easy as AeroGarden makes it to manage your own crops, some folks would prefer something they don’t have worry about watering and LEGO makes some of the best options. The gorgeous 608-piece Orchid set is a great example here and it has now fallen to a new 2023 all-time low at $40 alongside a few other brick-built botanicals you can check out right here.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim features:

Grow up to 6 plants 5X faster than soil

20W LED grow light for full spectrum, optimal lighting

Up to 12″ of grow height for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes & more

Elegant, stainless-steel finish

Digital display and illuminated push button controls

Easy, automatic reminders for water & plant food

