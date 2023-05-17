Samsung’s 9.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System ships with AirPlay 2 support at $728 low

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $727.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $898, as it does from Amazon and B&H, this 19% discount or solid $170 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this system. While we’ve previously seen it go for as much as $1,098, it has more regularly carried the $898 price tag. Upgrading your entertainment center with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, the HW-Q910B system will surround you with sound thanks to the central soundbar and dual wireless satellite speakers. There is even a wireless subwoofer to add that punchy bass which enhances any movie-watching experience. Rounding out the feature set here is AirPlay 2 and Alexa built-in that will allow you to stream music and videos to your new sound system. If you have a compatible Samsung TV, you can even skip out on the HDMI connection so you can have a truly wireless setup. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Still want to upgrade your sound system but want something more in between the two options above? We’re currently tracking the 2022 Samsung HW-S801B 3.2.1-Channel Soundbar System marked down to $378, the all-time low price. This Samsung HW-S801B sound system consists of the main soundbar which can be used wirelessly while retaining Dolby Atmos support, or you can use the HDMI ARC connection if you prefer hard-wired connections, with center channel and up-firing speakers. The wireless subwoofer here will fill your room with that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. This system can also calibrate itself to your room with Spacefit Sound when paired with a Samsung TV. You’ll even be able to cast music from your Apple devices thanks to AirPlay 2 support.

Samsung HW-Q910B 9.1.2-ch. Soundbar System features:

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Now, thanks to Samsung, enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience that doesn’t require optical cables; Immerse yourself in sound and hear sound from above and behind for a rich and unparalleled entertainment experience

TRUE 9.1.2 ch SOUND: Don’t just watch TV – fully immerse yourself in it with astonishing next level true surround sound that floods your ears; 9 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels make you feel like you’re right there in the middle of every game, concert and action sequence

AIRPLAY 2 & ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask Alexa to play something by saying the title or a few lines of the song’s lyrics; You can also pair the Soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music

