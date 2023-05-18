Merrell is offering up to 40% off its best-sellers during its May Flash Sale: Hiking shoes, more

Merrell is currently offering up to 40% off its best-selling styles during its May Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Agility Peak 4 Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $140. These shoes have a rigid outsole to promote traction and they’re available in four color options. This style is also lightweight, cushioned to promote comfort, and highly breathable. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 150 reviews from Merrell customers. Head below to score even more deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
