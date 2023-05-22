ESR’s 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe stand and travel station fall to new Amazon lows at $56 each

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its ESR 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe/HaloLock Folding Travel Charging Station for $55.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code II6AA3JC at checkout. Down from a normal rate of $90, and having just fell to $80 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low with at least 30% in savings. This charger features a space to charge your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 with 7.5W of MagSafe power in addition to having a wireless pad for your AirPods and dedicated slot for your Apple Watch. With a folding design, this charging station is perfect for powering your Apple setup on-the-go. Whether you’re looking to travel for spring or summer or just want something that’s easy to break down and bring to or from work, this is a solid choice. Keep reading for more ESR charging deals.

Also on sale today from ESR’s Amazon storefront is its 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe/HaloLock Charging Stand for the same $55.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code II6AA3JC at checkout. This model typically goes for $70 at Amazon, with today’s sale delivering 20% off and also marking a new low that we’ve tracked. While the model above is foldable, this charging station is fixed and made to sit on your desk or bedside table and power your whole Apple setup. It has a 7.5W MagSafe puck for your iPhone, and then secondary pads for both AirPods and Apple Watch, ensuring your whole on-the-go kit is charged at one time.

For a more affordable charging setup, don’t forget that Spigen’s Mag Fit S metal MagSafe charger stand is on sale for a new Amazon low. Down to $12 right now, you simply place the official MagSafe charging puck in this metal stand and enjoy a power station for your iPhone without having to spend over $50 all-in. Then, swing by our Smartphone Accessories guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your on-the-go setup.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Folding Travel Charging Station features:

Power in a Snap: strong magnets automatically align your phone and the charger to give you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience while ensuring your phone stays securely mounted

Made for Apple Watch Certified: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Adjustable 2-Way Stand: choose portrait or landscape and an angle that suits you for comfortable hands-free viewing

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

