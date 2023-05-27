MEATER Plus lets you check the internal and ambient temp of your cook at 2023 low of $80

Through next week, Woot is offering a few MEATER smart meat thermometers on sale from $55 Prime shipped, though those without Prime will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer for $79.99. Down from its normal $100 going rate, today’s 20% discount matches the 2023 low that we’ve tracked. In fact, the last time we saw the MEATER Plus at this price was back in January. If you’re still relying on old analog leave-in meat thermometers to know when your meal is done, then it’s time to upgrade to the 21st century.

MEATER pairs to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor your meal’s progress remotely. The probe is made up of two sensors, one inside which can measure up to 212F, and one outside which goes up to 527F. The reason for the two sensors is to let you not only monitor your meal’s progress, but also the ambient temperature. This can be crucial to a good smoke for those who cook low and slow, and really gives you a lot of information over how a cook is progressing. The MEATER app also guides you through every step of a cook from how long until it’s done to how long you should let the meat rest on the counter before it’s ready to eat. My wife and I use MEATER almost every time we fire up our pellet smoker, and the system comes highly recommended from us. Keep reading for more.

Whether you’re looking for something lower-cost or just want to have an extra thermometer on hand, we recommend checking out this instant-read thermometer from ThermoPro. You can pick one up for $12 Prime shipped at Amazon and will display the temperature of your meal in just a few seconds. The biggest downside here is that instant-read thermometers aren’t meant to be left in meat the entire time you’re cooking, and are only designed to be used to quickly check the temperature right before you pull it off the grill.

Not sure what grill you should put on your patio this as we head toward summer? Last week we took a deep dive into what different grills are on the market and how to choose the best one. Personally, I love pellet grills and lay out all the reasons in the post from last week. However, as a quick summary, pellet grills let you smoke chicken or pork low and slow as well as get nice and hot to sear your favorite burgers and steaks.

MEATER Plus features:

100% WIRE-FREE that’s perfect for outdoor cooking. The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Monitor your cook using the FREE app available for iOS (10.3 and later) / Android (5.0 and later) smart phones and tablets. Smart phone not included in the package. Dual temperature sensors can monitor internal meat temperature up to 212°F and ambient / external temperature up to 527°F simultaneously. Dishwasher safe. Walks you through every step of the cooking process to guarantee perfect and consistent results. You can also set up custom alerts / notifications based on temperature and/or time. Advanced Estimator Algorithm: Can estimate how long to cook and rest your food to help plan your meal and manage your time.

