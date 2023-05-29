Climate control! Fans and dehumidifiers go on Gold Box starting under $40

Seth Weintraub -
Today only From $40

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection of Rowenta fans (41% off) and NineSky humidifiers (20% off) yielding all time lows on climate control items. Shipping is free across the board. Standouts from the sale include:

  • NineSky 800 Sq foot dehumidifier: $70 AC
  • Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan 12: $52.70, 18-inch w/remote: $70.39

NineSky 800 Sq foot dehumidifier with 96oz tank features:

  • ADVANCED HOME DEHUMIDIFIER: Our dehumidifiers adopts semiconductor condensation technology with quiet working feature, efficiently for removing the removing the moisture in the air, enjoy comfortable life
  • AUTO SHUT OFF: Smart dehumidifier with auto shut off function when the water tank is full or in a wrong position, perfect to prevent the water from overflowing when you did not notice, very safe and convenient to use when you are not at home
  • 7 COLORFUL NIGHT LIGHTS:Our dehumidifier for bedroom has 7 changing lights, which could be set steady on your prefer color, could serve as a nigh light, creates a sweet and romantic sleeping atmosphere for you
  • 2 WORKING MODELS: High speed mode with powerful speed for quickly and efficiently reduce the humidity. Night mode(sleep mode) with low speed operation, quietly working (<30db) while you are sleeping. Switch freely the 2 modes as your need
  • COMPACT DEHUMIDIFIER: This portable dehumidifier size approx: 8.3(L)*5.5(W)*14(H) inch, could cover a range of 800 sq.ft. Perfect to use as bedroom dehumidifier, closet dehumidifier,bathroom dehumidifier. Widely used in basement, garage, kitchen and other occcsions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

