Old Navy Memorial Day Sale offers 50% off sitewide with deals on shorts and dresses for $5

The Old Navy Memorial Day Sale is currently offering 50% off sitewide with shorts and dresses from just $5. Discount is applied at checkout. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Easily update your wardrobe with the Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down to just $6.50 and originally sold for $13. This shirt is available in fourteen fun color options and pairs perfectly with shorts, chino pants, jeans, joggers, and more. It also has a soft-washed, jersey cotton material that was designed to be lightweight and infused with stretch for comfort. This style has a relaxed fit and with over 5,000 positive reviews from Old Navy customers, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional Memorial Day Sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

