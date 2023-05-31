Clarks Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off over 400 styles with deals from $21+ free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionClarks
30% off from $21

Ending today, Clarks offers 30% off over 400 styles with code MDW30 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the best-selling Wallabee Sandstone Combi Original Shoes that are currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $160. These shoes are available in 24 color options and can be worn throughout any season. This style has an iconic smooth natural rubber pebble sole to promote traction and the suede upper is highly flexible. They can also be dressed up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
