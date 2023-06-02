Lululemon Father’s Day deals are live with up to 50% off polos, t-shirts, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping
a man wearing a dress shirt and tie

Lululemon dropped new markdowns up to 50% off including tank tops, t-shirts, shorts, leggings, sweatshirts, and more. Price are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $59, which is $29 off the original rate. This polo shirt is great for the golf course and beyond with lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool. It also has anti-stick technology and infused with stretch for full mobility. Plus, you can find this in four color options and it pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

