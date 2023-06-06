Elevation Lab’s best-in-class waterproof adhesive AirTag holders now start from $11.50

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Surface at $11.50, a 2-pack for $17.95, or a 4-pack for $24.95. All of which ship free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, $20, and $30 respectively, this are the lowest prices we can find. With up to 17% in savings, these deals are also matching our previous mention. The single is within $0.50 of the best we have tracked this year, the 2-pack is within $1 of our January mention, and the 4-pack is matching the best price we have tracked in 2023. Elevation Lab makes the best adhesive AirTag solutions on the market in my experience. Described as an “indestructible AirTag surface mount,” they leverage an IP68 waterproof design to safeguard your tracker against the elements alongside a “premium 3M VHB adhesive.” This allows users to stick AirTags on to “ATV’s, vehicles, skis and snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen.” More details below.

The only other adhesive-based AirTag solution I would confidently recommend based on my own personal experience is those from Pelican – another reliable and particularly rugged brand ready to take on the elements with a stick-on option in my opinion. Unfortunately, those will cost you even more than the deals above. For something more affordable, providing you’re not looking for something that might take a beating outdoors, this 2-pack of Spigen adhesive stickers at $7 is worth a look as well.

But if you’re in the market for some new Apple AirTags, now’s the time to strike. We happen to be tracking the best price of the year on the 4-pack that drops each tracker down to $20 apiece – one of the better prices we have seen all-time. Take a closer look at the deal while the price is stil marked down as part of our recent deal coverage.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

We wanted something easy and secure to mount AirTag to any surface. And indestructible and waterproof so it could be used in extreme environments – like on skis. So we designed TagVault Surface. It opens and closes like a contact lens case. Glass reinforced composite body – strong enough that you can run it over with a car. And uses custom 3M VHB adhesive so it won’t go anywhere. So many uses – on ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen. AirTags are the best and cheapest insurance you can have.

