Under Armour cuts up to 50% off outlet styles with deals from $8: T-Shirts, shorts, more

Under Armour is currently offering up to 50% off outlet styles with hundreds of styles included. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $19 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt is great for everyday wear and has a breathable design to help you stay cool throughout the summer weather. It’s also infused with stretch to promote comfort and the material is sweat-wicking as well. Plus, you can choose from 18 color options and with over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $25)
- Iso-Chill Airvent Shorts $55 (Orig. $75)
- Vanish Woven 6-Inch Shorts $33 (Orig. $50)
- HOVR Sonic 5 Running Shoes $66 (Orig. $110)
- Launch Run 7-Inch Shorts $23 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Breathelux Mid Sports Bra $27 (Orig. $45)
- Play Up 2.0 Shorts $20 (Orig. $30)
- Surge 3 Slip Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- Velocity Twist Short Sleeve $18 (Orig. $25)
- Mileage 2.0 Printed Shorts $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
