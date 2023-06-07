Merrell Sandal Flash Sale takes 25% off styles for the whole family from $25

Ali Smith -
FashionMerrell
a group of shoes on grass

Merrell is updating your sandals for summer with 25% off best-selling styles and deals starting at just $25. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Speed Fusion Strap Sandals that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are perfect for your trail hikes and beyond. They’re lightweight, cushioned, and eco-friendly with 100% recycled laces and webbing. Better yet, this style has large rubber grooves on the outsole which provides added durability and improved grip on wet and dry surfaces. Find additional deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Crucial’s X8 brings 4TB of portable SSD to your E...
ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 GPU is made for 4K gaming at ne...
Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surr...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Crashlands, L...
This Nanoleaf Lines accent lighting bundle works with H...
Save energy with a 4-pack of Govee dual Wi-Fi smart plu...
Dock a pair of DualSense controllers on HORI’s of...
Hot on the heels of macOS support, No Man’s Sky g...
Load more...
Show More Comments