Pump up the jams this summer with JBL’s PartyBox 100 speaker at Gold Box low of $183

Seth Weintraub -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl
20% off $183
JBL 100 party box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the very popular and (4.8/5 star)highly-rated JBL PartyBox 100 Bluetooth Speaker and lightshow for $183.20 shipped. That’s 20% off of list and the first time it has been below $200 in years. It features up to 14 hours of battery life, USB, Mic, Guitar and Bluetooth inputs, light show and ability to pair another for stereo sound.

JBL PartyBox 100 features:

  • JBL signature sound offers unprecedented performance and an authentic Audio experiences you will remember for your party
  • The full panel lighting effect creates a captivating light show to astound your crowd with a lasting Visual experience.
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • Portable with rechargeable battery
  • Mic and guitar inputs allow you to plug in your mic or guitar and take the stage

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
jbl

About the Author

Seth Weintraub

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 7.5W MagSafe Charger bun...
Review: Lockly’s ‘first of its kind’ biometri...
Anker eufy smart home cameras go on Gold Box with disco...
Rockport Father’s Day Sale takes 40-60% off best-...
Google’s Pixel 7a back on sale with bundled $50 A...
Hands-on: Samsung launches ‘world’s first...
Amazon’s latest Echo speaker fall to 2023 lows: S...
Sony’s new XM5 ANC headphones see second discount...
Load more...
Show More Comments