Pump up the jams this summer with JBL’s PartyBox 100 speaker at Gold Box low of $183

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the very popular and (4.8/5 star)highly-rated JBL PartyBox 100 Bluetooth Speaker and lightshow for $183.20 shipped. That’s 20% off of list and the first time it has been below $200 in years. It features up to 14 hours of battery life, USB, Mic, Guitar and Bluetooth inputs, light show and ability to pair another for stereo sound.

JBL PartyBox 100 features:

JBL signature sound offers unprecedented performance and an authentic Audio experiences you will remember for your party

The full panel lighting effect creates a captivating light show to astound your crowd with a lasting Visual experience.

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

Portable with rechargeable battery

Mic and guitar inputs allow you to plug in your mic or guitar and take the stage

