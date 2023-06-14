Easily move files from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB metal Lightning Drive at $54

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe at $53.99 shipped. This model originally launched at $90 and is currently on sale for $70 at Best Buy. However, these days you’ll find it regularly selling for $70 directly from the Apple online shop and selling in the $60 range at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon 2023 low, comes within $2 of the best we have tracked there, and is now at the lowest we can find. While we will almost certainly see Apple move away from the Lightning connector later this year with its next-generation iPhone, for the millions of folks that will still be using iPhone 14 or older for the next year or more, this can be a handy little device. You’ll still be able to use this drive with the expected USB-C iPhone 15 in theory, but there are more affordable options out there for that. Carrying both USB-C and Lightning connectors, it is a particularly convenient way to move data, larger files, loads of photos, and more between your Apple handset and modern MacBooks/iPad Pros (as well as other gear). The all-metal casing is joined an optional automatic backup features and password protection. More details below.

If you don’t need the 256GB of storage space here, you might be able to get away with the 64GB or 128GB models. Both of which still provide dual Lighting and USB-C action in metal cases starting at an even lower $30 price tag.

If you don’t need or want the Lightning side of things, one of our favorite flash drives, the Kingston USB-C DataTraveler Max, is still marked down to just under $31 shipped on Amazon right now as well.

And for something more substantial that proves both USB-A and USB-C connectivity, the OWC Envoy Mini Flash Drive SSD we reviewed previously is one of the best. A gorgeous machined metal design, up to 1TB of storage, and a rugged build make it one of the best on the market and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect right here.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe features:

Whether you’re creating content for your social sites or sharing photos and videos with friends, the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive that helps you seamlessly access and move files between your iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac, and other USB Type-C devices. The all-metal casing 2-in-1 flash drive with Lightning and USB Type-C connectors. Seamlessly move content between your iPhone, iPad Pro and USB Type-C devices. Easily free up space on your iPhone so you can keep creating content. Automatically back up your iPhone photos, videos, and more. Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC, and Mac.

