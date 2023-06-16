Cole Haan’s Men’s Event takes up to 40% off top sellers for Dads, grads, and golfers

Ali Smith -
FashionCole Haan
40% off from $5

The Cole Haan Men’s Style Event takes up to 40% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The ZERØGRAND Overtake Golf Shoes are a standout from this sale and currently marked down to $120, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes have performance golf traction pattern on the outsole that helps to keeps you locked down through your swing. It also has a mesh bootie construction for added support and a highly breathable design to keep you cool on hot summer days. Plus, the spikeless outsole is great for on or off the course outings. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
PNY’s EliteX-PRO 1,500MB/s portable SSDs are now at t...
Add two 6,000-lumen solar-powered outdoor LED flood lig...
TCL intros new range of updated sound bar systems with ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2023 – M2 MacBook Air from $...
Crocs offers 25% off sitewide with deals on clogs, sand...
Pokémon’s highly anticipated 151 TCG collection ...
OtterBox’s 5,000mAh power bank is now down to jus...
Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 10,000mAh 30W USB-C PD B...
Load more...
Show More Comments