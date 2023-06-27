Sunglass Hut takes 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more for National Sunglass Day + free shipping

Today only, Sunglass Hut is celebrating Nation Sunglass Day with 20% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. Update your sunglasses with the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $198 and originally sold for $240. These classic sunglasses can be worn by anyone and are a timeless style to wear for years to come. Better yet, you can find them in three color options and it has a polarized lens for optimal viewing. I also love that Sunglass Hut has the option for you to virtually try-them on to see how they will fit your face. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event here.
Our top picks from Sunglass Hut include:
- Ray-Ban Aviator Chromance Sunglasses $198 (Orig. $248)
- Oakley Radar EV Path Sunglasses $169 (Orig. $211)
- Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses $198 (Orig. $240)
- Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Sunglasses $130 (Orig. $163)
- Oakley Holbrook XL Sunglasses $170 (Orig. $212)
- Prada Dark Grey Sunglasses $346 (Orig. $433)
- Ray-Ban Justin Classic Sunglasses $112 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
