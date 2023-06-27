Sunglass Hut takes 20% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more for National Sunglass Day + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionSunglass Hut
20% off + free shipping

Today only, Sunglass Hut is celebrating Nation Sunglass Day with 20% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. Update your sunglasses with the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $198 and originally sold for $240. These classic sunglasses can be worn by anyone and are a timeless style to wear for years to come. Better yet, you can find them in three color options and it has a polarized lens for optimal viewing. I also love that Sunglass Hut has the option for you to virtually try-them on to see how they will fit your face. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Event here.

Our top picks from Sunglass Hut include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sunglass Hut

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Alienware’s Ryzen 9/RTX 3080 laptop with 480Hz G-...
Bellroy secures your EDC in its latest 100% recycled ma...
Official Apple Watch Sport Loop now start from $32 on A...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Dwarf Journey...
LEGO’s new Disney 100 Years Celebration set includes ...
Sam’s Club 1-Year Membership for only $25 with au...
Bring Jackery’s 200W SolarSaga solar panel on your su...
Early Prime Day price drop delivers best price ever on ...
Load more...
Show More Comments