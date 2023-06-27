Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5 with Thunderbolt 4 and PixelSense screen falls to new $900 low

Amazon is offering Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 5 i5/8GB/512GB for $899.99 shipped. While it originally went for $1,300, the Surface laptop 5 has gone for $1,000 to $1,100 for most of the year. Today’s deal actually comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well, coming in at $50 below the previous best price of the year. As Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop still, this model launched in October of last year. Today’s deal is a full $400 below its original list price, as well. Packing a 12th Generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, the Surface Laptop 5 has plenty of power to handle most of your daily office tasks. There’s a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display in tow as well as studio microphones and an enhanced Windows Hello-enabled camera. Add to that Thunderbolt 4 support and up to 18 hours of battery life and this laptop will become the center of your workflow both at home and on the go. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

Your new Surface Laptop 5 has a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port on one side, and a Surface Connect jack on the other side. This means you’ll be pretty limited on peripheral connectivity here. However, you can put your savings to work and pick up Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub to further expand your new laptop’s abilities. It has USB-A, HDMI, and even SD/microSD support. For $31.50 once you clip the on-page coupon, it’s budget-focused and makes a great portable accessory to keep in your laptop bag.

You also need to check out Anker’s new 12-in-1 USB-C hub that actually doubles as a monitor stand. Simply place your display on the stand and then connect all your peripherals to the dock. Then, whenever you arrive home, plug the single USB-C cable into the Surface Laptop 5 and you’ll be ready to go. It’s on sale for $212 and will even deliver 100W of charging to your computer over the single cable, as well as display, data, 4K60 HDMI, and even Gigabit Ethernet.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 features:

Multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core, with Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen. Sleek and beautiful, in choice of size—13.5” or 15”—and colors from bold to subtle, including new Sage. Plus battery life for real life to do your thing your way all day. Surface Laptop 5 gives you the perfect balance to do it all on your terms and make an impact.

