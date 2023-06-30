Holy Stone’s 1080p drone is made for capturing summer vacation moments at new low of $40

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS280 Foldable 1080p FPV Drone for $39.99 shipped with the code 509A1T5D at checkout. Down from a normal price of $80, today’s deal comes in not just at 50% off, but also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Our last mention was $50 in April, and we saw it fall to $45 in March. Summer is one of the best times to fly a drone with gorgeous sunrises and sunsets flanked by trees full of greenery. This drone will let you take to the skies and learn to fly without breaking the bank. With a built-in 1080p camera and real-time HD video transmission, you’ll find it also has unique features like one-key takeoff and landing, auto hovering, and more. It also weighs 154g, which comes in at under the 250g weight that the FAA requires registration at, making it an easier option for beginners than larger drones. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $31.50 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sure there’s no built-in 4K camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that DJI offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

Looking for something more premium? Well, DJI’s Mini 3 is on sale right now from $380, which saves $89 from its normal going rate. The better deal, however, is on the bundle with DJI’s RC controller at $609, which is $90 below its normal $699 going rate. The RC controller means you won’t have to deal with attaching your phone to see or control the drone as there’s a built-in touchscreen here to make it even easier to use.

Holy Stone HS280 Foldable FPV Drone features:

1080P HD camera (angle 80°adjustable) plus smooth FPV Real-Time transmission equals to the enlargement of your horizon! Capture the beauty and vastness of the world with great ease in remarkable detail with 1920*1080 photos. Multiple intelligent flying modes and features like One-Key Takeoff/landing, Headless Mode, Auto Hovering, Emergency Stop, Gravity Sensor are for the beginners. This RC Quadcopter is great for novice.

