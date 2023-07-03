meross Homekit smart water leak detector and hub drops nearly 40% to $23 Prime shipped

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Water Leak Detector with the hub you’ll need to run it included for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and hit the redeem button directly below that on the listing page to score the lowest possible price. Regularly $37, this is nearly 40% off and the lowest price we can find. While you will still find the sensor on its own marked down to $17, you’ll need the hub here if you don’t already have one. Designed to provide peace of mind, it connects with your HomeKit setup to provide real-time updates in case of a water leak. Whether it’s somewhere in the basement, near a fish tank, washing machine, or otherwise, it provides audible alarms and notifications directly to your device in case of a water leak emergency. Head below for more details.

While this is already quite a competitive price, if you can make do with a lower-tech solution this Govee detector is worth a look. There’s no direct smart integrations here, but it can help to prevent massive and annoying water leaks via battery power and for even less. It now starts at $13 Prime shipped on Amazon and you can get a closer look right here.

On the other end of the spectrum, and even more high-tech option comes by way of the discount we are tracking on Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Water Guard. Now marked down from $100 to $87 shipped, this is the popular smart home brand’s latest model seeing one of only a few discounts we have tracked all year. Get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of in our deal coverage from yesterday.

meross Smart Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, 2.4GHz WiFi, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

