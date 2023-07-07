Totallee’s annual Prime Day sale now live: 50% off logo-free iPhone cases, more from $19.50

The annual Totallee iPhone case Prime Day sale on Amazon is now live and it’s a good one. A few times throughout the year we see the brand’s popular logo-free minimalist iPhone case go for around 30% off, but for Prime Day 2023 it is now offering 50% off all of its products being sold via its official Amazon storefront using code TOTALPRIME at checkout. This is matching its 2022 Black Friday sale and delivers the best prices of the year on all of iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 cases alongside some accessories on top of that. Head below for a closer look at the Totallee iPhone case Prime Day sale.

Annual Totallee iPhone case Prime Day sale

While we will have to wait until Prime Day proper begins next week for the bulk of the big time price drops, Totallee is launching its official 2023 sale today. And with 50% off everything it sells on Amazon using code TOTALPRIME, prices don’t get any better than this from the popular case maker. We have featured its gear for years in our best iPhone case roundups and Tested with 9to5Toys review right here for its minimalist touch, super-thin designs, and completely branding-free approach, and now’s your chance to score a couple to match your summer wardrobe.

Outside of its iPhone case Prime Day deals, you’ll also find some of its add-on accessories marked down by half using the code above, again matching the lowest we have tracked and now down at the best prices of the year:

Total iPhone 14 Case features:

Only 0.02 inches thin. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 14 Pro. No bulk. One of the thinnest iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market that helps you maintain the original beauty of your iPhone. This is the most pocket-friendly case for iPhone 14 Pro. Unlike similar products this thin iPhone 14 Pro case is designed to perfectly fit your phone and not become loose and peel off your phone. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company.

