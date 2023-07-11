Amazon launches massive Logitech sale up to 50% off: Gaming/iPad keyboards, mice, headsets, more

As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals, Amazon has now launched its massive Logitech sale. Loaded with PC battlestation gear, including keyboards, mice, and headsets, you’ll also find a host of the brand’s iPad keyboard cases, the colorful POP lineup of accessories, content creator gear, and more. You’re looking at up to 50% off just about anything you might have had your eye on from the brand, whether it’s a new mouse for a Mac or gaming setup, a racing wheel, or even its Logitech for Creators lighting rigs. All of the deals are waiting right here alongside some top picks down below the fold.
Logitech Prime Day Mice deals:
- Logitech MX Master 2S Advanced Wireless Mouse $59 (Reg. $70)
- Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse $110 (Reg. $160)
- Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse $46 (Reg. $55)
- Logitech POP Wireless Mouse $20 (Reg. $40)
And the keyboard offers….
- Logitech POP Mechanical Wireless Keyboard $70 (Reg. $100)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard $40 (Reg. $70)
- Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard $105 (Reg. $120)
- Logitech G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $150 (Reg. $230)
Headsets:
- Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset $80 (Reg. $130)
- Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset $120 (Reg. $150)
And Logitech Prime Day iPad gear:
- Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 12.9-inch Keyboard Case $185 (Reg. $230)
- Logitech Folio Touch iPad Pro 11-inch Keyboard Case $125 (Reg. $160)
Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:
- LIGHTSPEED wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battlestations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.
- LIGHTSYNC technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from ~16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.
- Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Tactile switch produces a discernible bump at the point of actuation. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.
- Tenkeyless design provides more room for mouse movement. Store the USB receiver in the back of the keyboard for additional portability.
- Beautifully crafted, the G915 TKL uses aircraft-grade aluminum alloy to deliver incredibly thin but rigid and durable design.
