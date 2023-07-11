Amazon offers up to $880 off Weber, Traeger, Blackstone, more grills with models from $30

If you’re still looking for a nice backyard grill upgrade or something to throw on the back of the car for summer camping trips and like, Amazon’s Prime Day offerings are loaded with price drops. Including deals from brands like Blackstone, Weber, Traeger pellet models, Char-Broil, Z Grills, Kamado Joe, and more, you’ll find high-end models right down to smaller portable variants starting from $30 shipped. That’s on top off a range of accessories starting from $7.50 including covers, steel seasoning shakers, grill tool kits, and much more. You’ll find all of the Amazon Prime Day grilling deals neatly organized on this page for you with some top picks down below the fold. 

Prime Day grill deals – high-end natural gas

Portable Grill deals

And more Prime Day grill deals:

Blackstone 36-inch Cooking Station Griddle features:

This unit comes equipped with Blackstone’s new and improved side shelf giving the user a removable cutting board, convenient paper towel holder, and strategically placed trash bag hooks. PLUS Blackstone’s new rear grease management system to help eliminate mess. With 720sq inches of flat top grilling, this griddle is perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Cook eggs, pancakes, quesadillas, grilled cheese, steak, potatoes, teppanyaki style foods and more. Also enjoy a bottom shelf, side shelf and the NEW side shelf with cutting board, paper towel holder and trash bag hooks. Replace your grill or BBQ with a Blackstone griddle and never look back! This grill is simple to use and easy to assemble, so you’ll be cooking in no time.

