Elgato Stream Deck all-time lows, USB mics, and mice from $27: HyperX, ASUS, CORSAIR, more up to 40% off

As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals, the Elgato, HyperX, ASUS, and CORSAIR gaming and content creator Amazon deals are now live. Starting from $27, you’ll find a host of mice, headsets, and mechanical RGB keyboards marked down. All of which is joined by new all-time lows on the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 and more of the brand’s content creator gear, not mention some the best microphones from all of the aforementioned brands. All of it is waiting fo your saving pleasure on this landing page with a host of top picks down below the fold. 

Elgato Prime Day discounts: 

Gaming and streaming microphone deals:

Plus keyboards, mice, and more:

You’ll also find a host of Steel Series, CORSAIR, ASUS, and more mechanical gaming keyboards starting from $43 and a series of gaming mice options from the same brands starting from $27 shipped.

Prime Day 2023 is officially here and the deals are really flying now. Apple gear, smart home products, smartphone accessories, kitchen upgrades, and so much more are on top now and at some of the best prices of the year. We will be highlighting the best-of-the-best here at 9to5Toys non-stop for the next 48 hours straight and you’ll find everything waiting right here

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

  • 15 Customizable LCD Keys: instantly control your apps, tools and platforms.
  • One-Touch Operation: trigger single or multiple actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, mute mic, turn on lights, and much more.
  • Visual Feedback: know that your command has been executed.
  • Powerful Plugins: Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Discord, Spotify, Philips Hue, and many more.
  • Hotkey Actions: streamline your film editing, music production, photography workflow, etc.

