Uncover your family tree with AncestryDNA and 23andMe genetic kits from $59 (Up to $100 off)

Justin Kahn -
As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering up to $100 off AncestryDNA and 23andMe genetic test kits. First up, you can now score the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit for $59 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is $10 under our previous mention, the lowest price of the year, and within $10 of the Amazon all-time low. It’s time to finally uncover your background and historic family tree. You simply follow the included instructions, register on the site, and send in your sample – all with no additional charges required. This kit focuses in on your heritage and which areas of the world your ancestors hail from. On top of that, it also deals in personal traits and how your genes might have “influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Head below for additional Prime Day DNA test kit deals from 23andMe and more. 

Prime Day DNA test kit deals

We are now working around the clock to highlight all of the most notable deals going live as part of Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event. Much like year’s past, Prime Day 2023 is delivering loads massive price drops on an equality huge selection of gear across just about every product category and you can find it all right here. Follow along on our social feeds as push towards day 2 of the biggest shopping event of the year thus far. 

AncestryDNA + Traits features:

Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online. AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 35+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics—like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more.

