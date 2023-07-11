Oral-B, Philips electric toothbrushes up to 50% off, teeth whitening deals, and more from $12.50

If you’re looking to score a new electric toothbrush for yourself, the kids, or anyone else for that matter, nows the time to do it. The Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, and Colgate Prime Day 2023 deals are now live with up to 50% in savings. Electric battery-powered toothbrushes are starting from under $18 Prime shipped alongside deep deals on high-tech models with up to $100 in savings. Prime Day and Black Friday are historically the best time of year to stock up on Crest Whitestrips and teeth whitening pens, and the 2023 summer Amazon sale is no exception. Head below for the Oral-B, Philips Sonicare, and Colgate Prime Day 2023 deals.

Prime Day Oral-B and Crest deals:

Philips Sonicare Prime Day offers:

Colgate Prime Day deals:

Crest 3D Whitestrips features:

Want to your whiten teeth at home? Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects + 1 Hour Express bonus offering is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home. The Advanced Seal Technologys comfortable, no-slip grip means the strips stay put until you take them off, allowing you to talk and even drink water while whitening your teeth. Made by the #1 dentist-recommended at-home teeth whitening brand, Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional Effects will give you a 100% noticeably whiter smile, guaranteed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!