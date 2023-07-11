Philips auto espresso machines with touch displays hit 2023 lows from $319 (Up to $250 off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars off a series of Philips automatic espresso machines. Alongside some more affordable options down below, the deepest price drop comes on the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo for $549 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and more recently selling for $799 at Amazon, this is at least $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at well below our previous $699 mention, this is the lowest price of the year and among the best offers we have ever seen. You can score the standard issue model on sale for $404.70 for Prime Day (down from the regular $649), just keep in mind you won’t get the Latte LatteGo milk system – a steam container that essentially froths the milk for you as opposed to the manual steam wand action of other models. You’ll also score a 12-step bean grinder, dishwasher-safe parts, and six one-touch brew settings with dedicated cappuccino and latte buttons. The on-demand hot water option is nice touch alongside the included measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, and LatteGo storage lid. Head below for more Philips espresso machine Prime Day deals from $319.

Alongside the two models highlighted above, the 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is also marked down to $319 shipped. Regularly $549, this is $230 in savings, the best price of the year, and the lowest total we can find. It also delivers quite a capable espresso machine for well under the models above, despite not being quite as feature rich overall. Having said that, you’ll still score the manual steam wand for latte art, a fully-automatic system, and the touch display to customize your brewing options – “the coffee length, strength, and aroma thanks to the My Coffee Choice menu.”

If the espresso machines aren’t getting you excited, rare deals on Technivorm Moccamaster machines are delivering all-time lows for Prime Day alongside Keurig machines from $50 and more in our previous roundup. Get a closer look at those deals right here before Amazon shuts the whole thing down and you’re stuck paying full price. Then head over to our home goods and Prime Day deal hubs for more.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Auto Espresso Machine features:

Intuitive touch display

12-step grinder adjustment

20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

Up to 5,000 cups without descaling thanks to AquaClean

Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

Makes Espresso, hot water, cappuccino, coffee, latte macchiato and americano.Includes: Measuring scoop, water hardness test strip, AquaClean filter, LatteGo storage lid, grease tube

