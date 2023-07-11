Rare Prime Day deals hit Apogee’s world-class Duet 3 interface and USB mic at up to $60 off

Some rare deals are landing this year from Apogee for Prime Day 2023. For those unfamiliar, Apogee has long been a leader in the music recording space, outfitting professional recording studios since the dawn of digital audio and remaining one of the best in the game. It has since brought its world-class tech home to bedroom producers, podcasters, and song makers, and we are now tracking some notable price drops on its 2-channel Duet 3 USB Audio Interface – one of the prettiest and best sounding interfaces I have used – and the USB Apogee MiC Plus – one of the better USB mic lines I have ever tested out. Head below or a closer look at the Apogee Prime Day deals.

Apogee Prime Day deals:

Apogee MiC Plus $199 (Reg. $259) For iPad, iPhone, Mac, or PC Professional cardioid condenser mic Up to 24-bit/ 96kHz 46dB of mic preamp gain Headphone output with blend feature

Apogee Duet 3 USB Audio Interface $599 (Reg. $649) Works with macOS, Windows 10, and even iOS devices 48V phantom power Symphony ECS Channel Strip hardware DSP Zero latency recording Scratch-resistant cover glass Bus powered

(Reg. $649)

Apogee Duet 3 USB Audio Interface features:

Whether you’re recording vocals, playing instruments, live streaming, or podcasting, the Duet 3 delivers with its legendary sound quality and ease of use. With up to 65dB of gain and 48V phantom power, you can cleanly and precisely capture any audio source with even the most demanding microphones. Capture your best performance and dial in your perfect sound with the Symphony ECS Channel Strip which is powered directly from the onboard hardware DSP. Latency while recording is practically zero.

