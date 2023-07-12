Amazon offers Crocs clogs, sandals, accessories, more from $9 shipped

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers up to 50% off Crocs for the entire family with deals from $9 shipped. Prices are as marked. A highlight from this sale is the Bistro Clogs that are currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. This is the lowest rate we’ve seen in three months and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. These clogs are great for work, walking, water events, and more. They’re buoyant, cushioned, features a strap at the ankle for support, and has a rigid rubber outsole that provides traction. Finally be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

