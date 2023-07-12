Car jump starters, cleaning kits, more keep your ride safe and sound at up to 50% off with Prime Day deals from $5

Amazon’s Prime Day event is not just about scoring the best tech gear deals and smart home discounts, it’s also a great time to land some car essentials and cleaning kits with some solid price drops. Ranging from all of the home car wash products and kits you’ll need to keep the ride sparkling clean all year round to power supplies to ensure you’re safe in a pinch, now’s the time to make sure your road kit is stocked and ready to go. With deals starting from $5 shipped, you’ll find loads of popular Chemical Guys, Meguiar’s, and more cleaning gear at up to 50% off. But you’ll also want to scope out the portable jump starter deals to ensure you don’t get stuck on the side of the road somewhere or just to ensure you have one you can stow in the trunk for some peace of mind ahead of summer road trips and more. Head below for the best Prime Day automotive deals.

Car jump starters and emergency power banks:

Automotive cleaning and wax supplies/products:

STANLEY FATMAX J7CS Portable Power Station Jump Starter features:

Delivers jump-starting power with 700 peak amps and 350 instant starting amps.Fit Type: Universal

Reverse polarity alarm alerts when there is an improper connection; Connect the clamps to the battery, turn on the switch and start your vehicle

Features a 120 PSI air compressor to help inflate tires with low pressure; High-powered LED light rotates 270 degrees to help you work in the dark

Triple USB port provides portable power for electronic devices; Refer to user manual before usage of the product

Jump starter should be charged every 30 days when not in use; Charges using a standard household extension cord (sold separately).All Metal Powder Coated Clamps

