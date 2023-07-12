Car jump starters, cleaning kits, more keep your ride safe and sound at up to 50% off with Prime Day deals from $5

Amazon’s Prime Day event is not just about scoring the best tech gear deals and smart home discounts, it’s also a great time to land some car essentials and cleaning kits with some solid price drops. Ranging from all of the home car wash products and kits you’ll need to keep the ride sparkling clean all year round to power supplies to ensure you’re safe in a pinch, now’s the time to make sure your road kit is stocked and ready to go. With deals starting from $5 shipped, you’ll find loads of popular Chemical Guys, Meguiar’s, and more cleaning gear at up to 50% off. But you’ll also want to scope out the portable jump starter deals to ensure you don’t get stuck on the side of the road somewhere or just to ensure you have one you can stow in the trunk for some peace of mind ahead of summer road trips and more. Head below for the best Prime Day automotive deals.
Car jump starters and emergency power banks:
- STANLEY FATMAX J7CS Portable Jump Starter $75 (Reg. $90)
- STANLEY J5C09 Portable Jump Starter $93 (Reg. $130)
- DEWALT DXAEJ14 Portable Jump Starter $115 (Reg. $148)
- HALO Bolt 58830 mWh Portable Jump Starter $80 (Reg. $100)
- HALO Bolt Air Portable Emergency Power Kit $104 (Reg. $130)
- NOCO jump starters and battery chargers from $376 (Up to 50% off)
- HULKMAN automotive jump starters from $81.50 (Reg. $100+)
- AUTEL Electric Vehicle Chargers from $398 (Reg. $569+)
- And much more…
Automotive cleaning and wax supplies/products:
- Chemical Guys 6-pack Premium Microfiber Towel $13.50 (Reg. $23)
- Chemical Guys HOL126 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit $84 (Reg. $120)
- Chemical Guy Leather Cleaner Kit $42 (Reg. $60)
- Plus more Chemical guys cleaners, car wash kits from $6
- Meguiar’s 4-pack Supreme Shine Foam bundle $21 (Reg. $26+)
- Meguiar’s Complete Car Care Kit $76.50 (Reg. $90)
- Plus more Meguiar’s cleaners, car wash kits from $5
- And much more…
STANLEY FATMAX J7CS Portable Power Station Jump Starter features:
- Delivers jump-starting power with 700 peak amps and 350 instant starting amps.Fit Type: Universal
- Reverse polarity alarm alerts when there is an improper connection; Connect the clamps to the battery, turn on the switch and start your vehicle
- Features a 120 PSI air compressor to help inflate tires with low pressure; High-powered LED light rotates 270 degrees to help you work in the dark
- Triple USB port provides portable power for electronic devices; Refer to user manual before usage of the product
- Jump starter should be charged every 30 days when not in use; Charges using a standard household extension cord (sold separately).All Metal Powder Coated Clamps
