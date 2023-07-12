Hey Dude shoes up to 50% off from $28 shipped during Amazon Prime Day

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashionhey dude
50% off from $28
a close up of feet wearing blue shoes

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Hey Dude shoes with pricing starting at $28 shipped. A standout from this sale is the Wally H20 Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This is an Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we’ve seen. You can find them available in five color options and this is a fantastic style for summer weather. The slip-on design allows you to head out the door swiftly and the highly-breathable fabric promotes comfort. It also has a cushioned insole with a removable pad that reduces odor. Best of all, they’re machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
hey dude

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Car jump starters, cleaning kits, more keep your ride s...
Beam your content to the cloud with Rocketbook smart re...
Plugable’s metal 8-in-1 USB-C Hub iPad stand with...
Amazon offers Crocs clogs, sandals, accessories, more f...
Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees firs...
Prime Day robot vacs/mops from $180: Anker up to $285 o...
UGREEN’s popular Nexode USB-C GaN chargers now st...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest fr...
Load more...
Show More Comments