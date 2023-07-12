Hey Dude shoes up to 50% off from $28 shipped during Amazon Prime Day

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Hey Dude shoes with pricing starting at $28 shipped. A standout from this sale is the Wally H20 Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This is an Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we’ve seen. You can find them available in five color options and this is a fantastic style for summer weather. The slip-on design allows you to head out the door swiftly and the highly-breathable fabric promotes comfort. It also has a cushioned insole with a removable pad that reduces odor. Best of all, they’re machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

