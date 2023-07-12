KeySmart’s iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer hits best price ever for Prime Day at $40 (Reg. $70+), more from $8

As part of its Prime Day deals, the official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering some new all-time lows on key organizers. The real headliner here has the KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80 as of late on Amazon and more like $70 directly from KeySmart where it is on sale for $50, this is the lowest price we can find. Coming in at $10 under our previous mentions, it is also a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked anywhere. Unlike the more affordable models, like the now on sale $26 AirTag option that requires Apple’s item locator, this one works directly “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” The system will even automatically notify you if it thinks you have accidentally left your keys behind somewhere. Powered via a built-in rechargeable lithium battery (runs for roughly 30 days on a single charge), you’ll score the usual KeySmart experience here with the ability to house up to 14 keys alongside the included LED flashlight, a place to attach your key fobs, and an integrated bottle opener. More KeySmart Prime Day deals below.

More KeySmart Prime Day deals:

The second half of Prime Day 2023 is now in full swing with loads more deals coming down the pipeline. Home goods, laptops, iPads, smartphone accessories, apparel, and much more from top brands are now getting in on the action with some of the best price drops we have ever tracked. You’ll find all of them waiting in our master Prime Day 2023 deal hub right here.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

