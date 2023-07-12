Prime Day home network sale: Up to $150 off TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers, extenders, mesh systems, more from $25

If you’re looking to upgrade your home Wi-Fi router, extend your signal throughout home, or update your modem, Amazon Prime Day is the time to do it and there’s less than 24 hours left. As part of a giant collection of options from TP-Link, NETGEAR, Wyze, D-Link, ASUS, and others, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a series of solutions for you. Including both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E router models, you’ll also find some mesh systems, extenders to boost your signal, and modems with solid price drops right now at up to $150 off the going rates. Shop all of the Prime Day router and modem deals right here and head below for some top picks.

Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router – Up to 5400 Mbps WiFi for faster browsing, streaming, gaming and downloading, all at the same time(6 GHz: 2402 Mbps;5 GHz: 2402 Mbps;2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps). WiFi 6E Unleashed – The brand new 6 GHz band brings more bandwidth, faster speeds, and near-zero latency; Enables more responsive gaming and video chatting Connect More Devices—True Tri-Band and OFDMA technology increase capacity by 4 times to enable simultaneous transmission to more devices. More RAM, Better Processing – Armed with a 1.7 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 512 MB High-Speed Memory. OneMesh Supported – Creates a OneMesh network by connecting to a TP-Link OneMesh Extender for seamless whole-home coverage.

