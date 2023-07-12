Prime Day robot vacs/mops from $180: Anker up to $285 off, Shark auto-empty $320 off, more

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on a wide range of robotic vacuum and mops from many of the best brands. With deals starting from $180 shipped, you’ll find solutions from Anker, Roborock, Shark, and ECOVACS to make sure you don’t have to clean the floors yourself. Alongside some flagship-worthy solutions with high-end navigation tech and auto-empty stations, some of the best deals come by way of the more simple models for smaller homes like this regularly $400 Anker RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop that’s now down at $180 shipped. You’ll find that down below including up to $320 off Shark models with auto-empty stations and more.
Anker Prime Day robot vacuum deals:
- RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 (Reg. $400)
- Clean G40 Robot Vacuum $180 (Reg. $280)
- Clean G40 Robot Vacuum with empty station $280 (Reg. $400)
- RoboVac X8 Robot Vacuum $260 (Reg. $545+)
- And even more…
Roborock Prime Day deals:
- Q5 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $260 (Reg. $430)
- S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $360 (Reg. $650)
- S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)
- With Self-Emptying Station
- And even more…
Shark and more:
- Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum $130 (Reg. $230)
- Shark AV26 AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $380 (Reg. $700+)
- With Self-Empty Base
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $855 (Reg. $1,000+)
- With Self-Empty Base
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop $300 (Reg. $450)
- With Self-Empty Base
- And even more…
eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Robot Vacuum and Mop features:
- Second Gen iPath Laser Navigation: With LiDAR technology to scan your home and build real-time maps for precise navigation. RoboVac follows a Z-shaped path to clean more efficiently.
- Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: Boasting 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa power to make dirt, crumbs disappear from hard floors and carpets, for superior cleaning.
- Controllable Water Tank: Comes with a 200 ml electronic water tank. Control conveniently via the app and switch between 3 water levels suited for different floor types.
- Multi-Floor Mapping Upgraded: Create accurate maps for up to 3 floors in your home. RoboVac can automatically recognize the floor it’s on, with maps of room layouts and customized features including No-Go Zones.
