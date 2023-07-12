Beam your content to the cloud with Rocketbook smart reusable notebooks from $9.50 for Prime Day (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some fantastic price drops on the popular Rocketbook reusable smart notebooks. Rocketbooks deliver a traditional writing and note-taking experience, but with pages that wipe clean when you’re done and the ability to beam your doodles, notes, lists, and more to the cloud or email for safe keeping. This isn’t some old school notebook you fill up and bury away in the closet or throw out only to have to buy another one, it’s an investment that could last for years into the future.

Alongside a series of the larger full-size models on sale for Prime Day, the mini Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebooks are now starting from just $9.56 shipped, delivering all of the features described above in a tight compact form-factor you can take with you anywhere – great for grocery and to-do lists, and small enough to fit in a sling pack. Regularly $16, this is 40% off the going rate and among the best price we have ever tracked. Head below for additional details and more of the best Rocketbook Prime Day deals.

Rocketbook Prime Day deals

Well, there are loads of various Rocketbook Prime Day deals. We are going to pick through to highlight the best-of-the-best. But just keep in mind, almost all of the colorways on each model are on sale to some degree and you’ll find all of the price drops on this landing page.

Rocketbook Mini Smart Reusable Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this 48 page environmentally-friendly notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

