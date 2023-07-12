Spigen Prime Day deals from $13: MagSafe mounts, wallets, chargers, iPhone 14 cases, more

We have now spotted a host of Spigen Prime Day deals. The brand has remained one of the better bang for your buck options out there when it comes to iPhone cases – they are a mainstay in our yearly best iPhone case roundup – and accessories, including everything from car mounts and MagSafe gear to wall chargers and more. While the iPhone 14 case deals aren’t the deepest considering where prices have been hovering as of late, they are very close to the lowest we have tracked in most cases and the other accessories are now, for the most part, either beating the Black Friday offers from last year or coming within a couple bucks. Head below for a closer look at the Spigen Prime Day deals. 

Spigen MagFit OneTap Pro Mount features:

  • OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with 7.5W Fast Wireless Charging; For optimal charging, pair with the 20W USB-C Power Car Charger (sold separately).
  • OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Extended swing smart vent arm allowing for maximum air flow from the vent
  • Worry free with 24 months manufacturer warranty
  • When using a Case, Use only with Mag safe Compatible Cases

