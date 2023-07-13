Organize your Apple accessories in style with leather Pad & Quill folios from $43 (53% off)

Pad & Quill is now offering its TechFolio Compact Cord Organizer for $43.18 shipped after you apply code PQ20 at checkout. This regularly $90 organizer is now marked down to $54, and with the code above, will drop even deeper. Now nearly 53% off the going rate, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and matching our previous mention. You’ll also find the regularly $120 large classic model marked down to $57.58 shipped using the code above. This variant delivers even more storage and is also at the lowest price we can find, which matches the previous deal price for one of the lowest totals we have ever tracked. Head below for more details.

Pad & Quill’s TechFolios organize your gear in style. Made of American full-grain leather by hand in Minnesota, they are stitched together with marine-grade thread and feature a series of pockets to organize your gear – “robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient and soft woolen textile lining.” You’ll also find a leather loop pocket for Apple Pencil, straps for cables, and more.

Not sold on the classy leather treatments? Save a ton and just grab a Cocoon GRID-IT! starting from $14 Prime shipped on Amazon instead. They deliver a similar organization experience, albeit in a far less premium fashion and without the handmade artisanship, but they will get the job done for a fraction of the price – you can score an entire Coccon GRID-IT backpack for around the same price of a Pad & Quill TechFolio.

TechFolio Compact Cord Organizer features:

We have crafted the Techfolio Compact using durable materials like robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient and soft woolen textile lining. Then, we designed dedicated spots to keep your essential items secure including cords, Airpods, charging bricks and whatever other small items you might need to keep safe and sound. Now, tuck it all into your Techfolio compact and hit the road. There is no fussing around in the bottom of the bag or untangling cords and forgetting the charging brick or the dreaded dongle… Keep all your iPad accessories together and snug as a bug in a rug.

